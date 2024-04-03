Flathub Logo

Dialect

لەلایەن The Dialect Authors
drey.app
دامەزراندن
Donate

Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Translation based on Bing
  • Translation based on Yandex
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 2.3.0

دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Installed Size~5.17 MiB
Download Size1.85 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان١٢٣٬٦٩٦
Tags:
translatetranslationgoogle translatelibretranslatelingva translatebing microsoft translatorbing translatormicrosoft translatoryandex translate linuxflatpak