Dialect
Translate between languages
A translation app for GNOME.
Features:
- Translation based on Google Translate
- Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
- Translation based on Lingva Translate API
- Translation based on Bing
- Translation based on Yandex
- Text to speech
- Translation history
- Automatic language detection
- Clipboard buttons
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 2.3.0
دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا)
Installed Size~5.17 MiB
Download Size1.85 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان١٢٣٬٦٩٦