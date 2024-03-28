Flathub Logo

BlackboardSync

لەلایەن Jacob Sánchez
bbsync.app
Blackboard Sync lives in your system tray.

Download your Blackboard Learn content

A student favourite, now available on FlatHub!

Download all your content from Blackboard Learn to your device, without any intervention.

Sync content like text documents, spreadsheets and lecture slides, which you can later access offline.

More than 30 universities supported around the world.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.10.0

8 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا)
  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
Installed Size~204.99 MiB
Download Size80.87 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان٦٨٠
