Gold Search
per Alex Kryuchkov
A game in which you need to look for gold
Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.
Canvis en la versió 1.0.10
fa 23 dies
Mida instal·lada~363 KB
Mida de la baixada312 KB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions1.200
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Altres aplicacions de Alex KryuchkovMés
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
Instal·lació manual
Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar