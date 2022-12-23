ungoogled-chromium
per Eloston and community
A lightweight approach to removing Google web service dependency
ungoogled-chromium is Google Chromium, sans dependency on Google web services.
ungoogled-chromium retains the default Chromium experience as closely as possible. Unlike other Chromium forks that have their own visions of a web browser, ungoogled-chromium is essentially a drop-in replacement for Chromium.
ungoogled-chromium features tweaks to enhance privacy, control, and transparency. However, almost all of these features must be manually activated or enabled.
BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, GNU Library General Public License v2.1 or later, Apache License 2.0, Independent JPEG Group License, MIT License, GNU General Public License v2.0 or later, ISC License, OpenSSL License, GNU General Public License v2.0 only
