A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.

Canvis en la versió 2.4.1

fa 7 mesos
Mida instal·lada~35 MB
Mida de la baixada19 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions1.720
LlicènciaGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
Lloc web del projectehttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel
Informar d'un problemahttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

Instal·lació manual

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

Executar

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.feeel