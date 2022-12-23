Dropbox

Access your files from any computer

Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today! ** Requires internet.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.

Canvis en la versió 176.4.5108

fa 10 dies
Mida instal·lada~115 MB
Mida de la baixada114 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions182.746
LlicènciaPropietari
Lloc web del projectehttp://www.dropbox.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.dropbox.Client

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.dropbox.Client

Executar

flatpak run com.dropbox.Client