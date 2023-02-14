Dave Gnukem

Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

Canvis en la versió 1.0.3

fa 7 mesos
Mida instal·lada~25 MB
Mida de la baixada20 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions1.639
LlicènciaMIT License
Lloc web del projectehttps://djoffe.com/gnukem/
Preguntes freqüentshttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
Informar d'un problemahttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.djoffe.gnukem

Executar

flatpak run com.djoffe.gnukem
