Dave Gnukem
per David Joffe
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter
Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.
Canvis en la versió 1.0.3
fa 7 mesos
Mida instal·lada~25 MB
Mida de la baixada20 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions1.639
LlicènciaMIT License
