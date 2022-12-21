Darhon Finance

per Darhon Software
darhon.com
Instal·lar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

Manage your personal accounts

A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.

It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.

Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.

Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.

Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.

Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.

Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.

Optimized for desktop computers.

Canvis en la versió 1.5.0

fa més d'un any
Mida instal·lada~4 MB
Mida de la baixada733 KB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions1.167
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Lloc web del projectehttps://darhon.com/darhon-finance
Informar d'un problemahttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/DarhonFinance/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.drfinance

Instal·lacions al llarg del temps

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.darhon.drfinance

Executar

flatpak run com.darhon.drfinance