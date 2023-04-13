Deckr

per Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

Canvis en la versió 1.1.67

fa 6 dies
Mida instal·lada~86 MB
Mida de la baixada38 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions612
LlicènciaPropietari
Lloc web del projectehttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

Executar

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr