BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone
BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.
Canvis en la versió 1.1.3
fa 5 mesos
Mida instal·lada~9 MB
Mida de la baixada4 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions501
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
