Brosix
per brosix.com
An all-in-one, secure instant messenger
Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.
Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.
Canvis en la versió 4.7.2 Build 220525.13731
fa aproximadament un any
Mida instal·lada~560 MB
Mida de la baixada220 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions1.691
LlicènciaPropietari
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
Instal·lació manual
Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar