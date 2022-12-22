Vorta

Instal·lar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

Canvis en la versió v0.8.12

fa 2 mesos
Mida instal·lada~52 MB
Mida de la baixada15 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions42.976
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Lloc web del projectehttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
Ajudahttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
Contribueix a les traduccionshttps://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
Informar d'un problemahttps://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

Instal·lacions al llarg del temps

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

Executar

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
Tags:
borg