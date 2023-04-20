Adobe Reader

Instal·lar

PDF viewer

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Canvis en la versió 9.5.5

fa aproximadament 10 anys
Mida instal·lada~68 MB
Mida de la baixada60 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions30.090
Llicènciahttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Lloc web del projectehttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
Ajudahttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Reader

Instal·lacions al llarg del temps

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

Executar

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader