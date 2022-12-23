Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!
per Adil Hanney
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.
Canvis en la versió 1.0.12
fa 6 mesos
Mida instal·lada~24 MB
Mida de la baixada10 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64
Instal·lacions1.315
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Instal·lacions al llarg del temps
