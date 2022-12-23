xemu

Instal·lar
Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

Canvis en la versió v0.7.96

fa 4 dies
Mida instal·lada~19 MB
Mida de la baixada6 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions1.217.140
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Lloc web del projectehttps://xemu.app
Ajudahttps://xemu.app/docs
Preguntes freqüentshttps://xemu.app/docs/faq
Informar d'un problemahttps://github.com/xemu-project/xemu/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.xemu.xemu

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub app.xemu.xemu

Executar

flatpak run app.xemu.xemu