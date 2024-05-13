Flathub Logo

Fotema

per David Bliss
fotema.app
Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Canvis en la versió 1.0.0

  • Construït per la comunitat

    Aquesta aplicació es desenvolupa en obert per una comunitat de voluntaris, i s'allibera sota GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Mida instal·lada~62.67 MiB
Mida de la baixada27.77 MiB
Arquitectures disponiblesx86_64, aarch64
gnomegtkpicturesphotosphotographyviewerlinuxflatpak