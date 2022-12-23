Warp

drey.app
Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Canvis en la versió 0.5.4

fa aproximadament 2 mesos
Mida instal·lada~8 MB
Mida de la baixada3 MB
Arquitectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instal·lacions42.522
LlicènciaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Lloc web del projectehttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Contactehttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Informar d'un problemahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Instal·lacions al llarg del temps

Instal·lació manual

Assegureu-vos de seguir la guia de configuració abans d'instal·lar

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Executar

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
