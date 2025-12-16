/
NoMoreBackground
gant Adil Hanney
adilhanney.com
Reduce Android's background apps
A fire-and-forget program to stop Android apps from running in the background.
Potentially unsafe
User device access
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 only
.
Installed Size
~90.52 MiB
Download Size
61.04 MiB
Available Architectures
aarch64, x86_64
Staliadurioù
187
