- No data collection
- Completely free, no ads
- Does not support End-to-End Encryption
- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)
- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)
- Mobile apps for Android and iOS
- Unique top-down messaging feed
- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse
- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix
- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej