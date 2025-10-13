/
Play it Slowly
developed by Jonas Wagner
Play music at a different speed
Play music at a different speed or pitch.
Changes in version 1.5.1
over 9 years ago
(Built 15 days ago)
This is a bug fix release:
Fixed config loading
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
.
