/
Digeriñ al lañser
Embann
Forom
A-zivout
Kevreañ
Klask arloadoù
/
ClipQR
gant iMatt Sàrl
imatt.ch
Staliañ
Open options
Scan QR codes on screen and from camera.
Simple app to scan QR codes on screen and from camera, the result is in your clipboard.
Potentially unsafe
User device access; Legacy windowing system; Uses an end-of-life runtime
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
MIT License
.
Get involved
Information
Links
Stadegoù
Stadegoù dre vroioù
Installed Size
~9.45 MiB
Download Size
4.11 MiB
Available Architectures
aarch64, x86_64
Staliadurioù
20 998
Tags:
linux
flatpak