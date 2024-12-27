/
Digeriñ al lañser
Embann
Forom
A-zivout
Kevreañ
Klask arloadoù
/
Nift
developed by Nick Ham
Ket gwiriet
Staliañ
Open options
Ober un donezon
Dynamic and static site generator
Nift (aka nsm) is a cross-platform open source CLI website generator.
Potentially unsafe
Full file system read/write access; Arbitrary permissions; Uses an end-of-life runtime
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
MIT License
.
Get involved
Information
Links
Stadegoù
Stadegoù dre vroioù
Installed Size
~33.4 MiB
Download Size
14.86 MiB
Available Architectures
aarch64, x86_64
Staliadurioù
2 806
Tags:
linux
flatpak