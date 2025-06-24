/
Digeriñ al lañser
Embann
Forom
A-zivout
Kevreañ
Klask arloadoù
/
Vup Cloud Storage
gant redsolver
vup.app
Staliañ
Open options
Open-source end-to-end-encrypted cloud storage app with integrated media server
Check out
https://vup.app
for an overview of what Vup can do.
Potentially unsafe
Home folder read/write access; Can access some specific files; Uses non-portal services; Uses an end-of-life runtime
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
EUPL-1.2-or-later
.
Get involved
Information
Links
Stadegoù
Stadegoù dre vroioù
Installed Size
~43.28 MiB
Download Size
16.91 MiB
Available Architectures
x86_64
Staliadurioù
9 308
Tags:
linux
flatpak