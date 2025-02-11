/
Lith
gant Martin Bříza
lith.app
Default chat window
WeeChat Relay Client
With Lith, you can connect to your WeeChat instance from any device.
Changes in version v1.6.5
about 1 year ago
(Built 12 months ago)
No changelog provided
Potentially unsafe
Uses non-portal services; Uses an end-of-life runtime
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v2.0 or later
.
Installed Size
~5.48 MiB
Download Size
2.41 MiB
Available Architectures
aarch64, x86_64
Staliadurioù
3 480
irc
weechat
relay
linux
flatpak