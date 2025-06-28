/
Dialect
gant The Dialect Authors
drey.app
Translate between languages
A translation app for GNOME.
Features:
Translation based on Google Translate
Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
Translation based on Lingva Translate API
Translation based on Bing
Translation based on Yandex
Translation based on DeepL
Text to speech
Translation history
Automatic language detection
Clipboard buttons
Changes in version 2.6.1
5 months ago
(Built 5 months ago)
Fix search provider
Probably safe
Network access; Microphone access and audio playback
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
.
Installed Size
~7.9 MiB
Download Size
3.42 MiB
Available Architectures
aarch64, x86_64
Staliadurioù
187 612
