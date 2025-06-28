/
Biblioteca
gant Akshay Warrier
drey.app
Staliañ
Biblioteca main window with GTK 4 docs selected
Read GNOME documentation offline
Biblioteca lets you browse and read GNOME documentation. Among other things, Biblioteca comes with
Offline documentation
Web browsing
Tabs
Dark mode support
Fuzzy search
Mobile / adaptive
Changes in version 1.7
2 months ago
(Built 2 months ago)
Update to GNOME 49
Add jsonrpc-glib
Update libshumate to 1.5.1
Update libspelling to 0.4.9
Update vte to 0.82.1
Update gom to 0.5.4
Probably safe
Network access
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 only
.
Installed Size
~472.24 MiB
Download Size
158.57 MiB
Available Architectures
aarch64, x86_64
Staliadurioù
21 194
gtk
libadwaita
doc
linux
flatpak