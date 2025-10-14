/
Digeriñ al lañser
Embann
Forom
A-zivout
Kevreañ
Klask arloadoù
/
Ptyxis
gant Christian Hergert
devsuite.app
Staliañ
Open options
A column and row size indicator is displayed when resizing the window
Container-oriented terminal
Ptyxis is a terminal for GNOME that focuses on ease-of-use in a world of containers.
Features:
Remembers current container when opening a new tab with support for podman, toolbox, distrobox, and more
Configurable keyboard shortcuts
Modern interface which integrates the palette with the window styling
User-installable color palettes
Support for preferences profiles with container integration
Integrated color palettes with light and dark support
Tabbed interface with tab overviews
Efficient foreground process tracking denoting sudo and SSH
Support for transparent terminal backgrounds
Separate process mode for terminal-based applications
Support for pinned tabs and saved sessions
Terminal tabs are run within separate cgroups
Terminal inspector to help when writing terminal-based applications
Changes in version 49.2
2 months ago
(Built 26 days ago)
No changelog provided
Potentially unsafe
Full file system read/write access; Arbitrary permissions
Community built
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
.
Get involved
Information
Links
Stadegoù
Stadegoù dre vroioù
Installed Size
~9.13 MiB
Download Size
5.22 MiB
Available Architectures
aarch64, x86_64
Staliadurioù
71 997
Arloadoù all gant Christian Hergert
Builder
Create applications for GNOME
D-Spy
Analyze D-Bus connections
Manuals
Read developer documentation
Schemes
Create syntax highlighting schemes
Tags:
terminal
prompt
ptyxis
linux
flatpak