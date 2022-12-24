Mandelbulber2

Free and open source 3D fractals generator

Mandelbulber2 creatively generates three-dimensional fractals. Explore trigonometric, hyper-complex, Mandelbox, IFS, and many other 3D fractals. Render with a great palette of customizable materials to create stunning images and videos.

2.29-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৩ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~154 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ115 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১৫,১৩৮
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 only
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://mandelbulber.com/
সাহায্যhttps://fractalforums.org/mandelbulber/14
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/buddhi1980/mandelbulber2/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

flatpak install flathub com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2

চালান

flatpak run com.github.buddhi1980.mandelbulber2