Darkbar
Sean Davis কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Darken application titlebars based on your preference
Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.
It allows the following settings for each application:
- None: Let the application decide
- Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
- Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
- Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant
Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.
1.0.1-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
প্রায় ১ বছর আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~1 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ367 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৩,৯৯৫
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
