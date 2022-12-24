Darkbar

Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

1.0.1-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

প্রায় ১ বছর আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~1 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ367 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৩,৯৯৫
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
অনুবাদে অবদান রাখুনhttps://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

চালান

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
