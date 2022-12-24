Gold Search

A game in which you need to look for gold

Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.

1.0.10-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

২৩ দিন আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~363 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ312 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১,২০০
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch
সাহায্যhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues/
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

