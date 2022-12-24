Forgetpass

Alex Kryuchkov কর্তৃক বিকশিত
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
ইনস্টল করুন

Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

1.0.13-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৩ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~66 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ26 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি২,১৬৪
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
সাহায্যhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Alex Kryuchkov এর অন্যান্য অ্যাপ

আরো

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Desktop Files Creator

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Notepad

Easy to create text notes
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Sudoku

Sudoku game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

চালান

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
ট্যাগ সমূহ:
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity