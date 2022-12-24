Dice
Alex Kryuchkov কর্তৃক বিকশিত
A simple dice game
A simple dice game. In the application, you can choose the number of dice from 1 to 6. The program also shows the total number of points.
1.0.7-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৩ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~80 KB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ49 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১,৪৩৭
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
