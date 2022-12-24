Plots

Simple graph plotting

Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.

Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.

ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~56 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ19 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি২৪,০৮৮
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots
অনুবাদে অবদান রাখুনhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/plots/
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

চালান

flatpak run com.github.alexhuntley.Plots