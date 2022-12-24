Sequeler

Alessandro Castellani কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

0.8.2-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

প্রায় ২ বছর আগে
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
সাহায্যhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
অনুবাদে অবদান রাখুনhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

চালান

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
