Never worry about forgetting things again

🚀️ Planner 3 is here...

  • 🚀️ Complete redesign of the UI.
  • 🤚️ Drag and Order arrived: Sort your tasks wherever you want.
  • 💯️ Progress indicator for each project.
  • 💪️ Be more productive and organize your tasks by 'Sections'.
  • 💎️ Magic Button: Drag and Drop and create your tasks wherever you want.
  • 🌙️ Better integration with the dark theme.
  • 🎉️ and much more.

☁️ Support for Todoist:

  • Synchronize your Projects, Task and Sections thanks to Todoist.
  • Support for Todoist offline: Work without an internet connection and when everything is reconnected it will be synchronized.

* Planner not created by, affiliated with, or supported by Doist

☁️ Support for CalDAV:

  • Synchronize your Tasklist.

💎️ Other features:

  • 🔍️ Quick Find
  • 🌙️ Night mode

3.0.10-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৭ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~134 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ28 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১,২১,৪২৭
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://useplanner.com/
সাহায্যhttps://useplanner.com/support/
অনুবাদে অবদান রাখুনhttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/tree/master/po#readme
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.planner

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.planner

চালান

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.planner
