Alain M. কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Rediscover your music
Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.
Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.
Handy features:
- Light and Dark themes.
- Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
- Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
- Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
- Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
- Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.
0.4.2-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
প্রায় ৩ বছর আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~99 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ21 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি২১,৪২৩
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
