Bless

Alexandros Frantzis কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Gtk# Hex Editor

Bless is a binary (hex) editor, a program that enables you to edit files as a sequence of bytes. It is written in C# and uses the Gtk# bindings for the GTK+ toolkit.

0.6.3-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

২ বছরের বেশি আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~89 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ33 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৯,৮১১
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://github.com/afrantzis/bless
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.afrantzis.Bless

flatpak install flathub com.github.afrantzis.Bless

flatpak run com.github.afrantzis.Bless