ScanTailor Advanced

Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages

ScanTailor is an interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages. It performs operations such as:

  • page splitting,
  • deskewing,
  • adding/removing borders,
  • selecting content
  • ... and others.

You give it raw scans, and you get pages ready to be printed or assembled into a PDF or DjVu file. Scanning, optical character recognition, and assembling multi-page documents are out of scope of this project.

The ScanTailor version that merges the features of the "ScanTailor Featured" and "ScanTailor Enhanced" versions, brings new ones and fixes.

