0neGal কর্তৃক বিকশিত
@0negal on GitHub
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

1.7.3-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

২ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~240 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ96 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৩,৫২৪
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 only
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

চালান

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper