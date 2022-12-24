Pinta

Jonathan Pobst কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

2.1.1-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৪ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~103 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ44 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১,০৬,৪১৫
লাইসেন্সMIT License
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://www.pinta-project.com
সাহায্যhttps://www.pinta-project.com/howto
প্রায়শই জিজ্ঞাসিত প্রশ্নhttps://communiroo.com/pintaproject/pinta/questions
অনুবাদে অবদান রাখুনhttps://translations.launchpad.net/pinta
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://bugs.launchpad.net/pinta
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

চালান

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta
ট্যাগ সমূহ:
2ddrawdrawinggraphicspaintpaintingraster