Gittyup

Gittyup Community কর্তৃক বিকশিত
@Murmele on GitHub
ইনস্টল করুনঅনুদান
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট
  • স্ক্রিনশট

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

v1.3.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

২ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~68 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ28 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৩৮,৮২৪
লাইসেন্সMIT License
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
সাহায্যhttps://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

চালান

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.Gittyup