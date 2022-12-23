Protontricks

A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

1.10.3-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

প্রায় ২ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~59 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ17 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৩,৪০,৪৬০
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 only
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks
সাহায্যhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks#readme
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Matoking.protontricks

এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.github.Matoking.protontricks

চালান

flatpak run com.github.Matoking.protontricks
