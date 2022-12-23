Mindustry
Anuken et al. কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
145.1-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৪ দিন আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~256 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ134 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি২৯,৯০১
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 only
