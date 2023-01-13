FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
FreeRDP develpers কর্তৃক বিকশিত
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.
FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008
2.10.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
৫ মাস আগে
লাইসেন্সApache License 2.0
