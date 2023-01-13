Flathub Logo

FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client

FreeRDP develpers কর্তৃক বিকশিত
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.

FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008

2.10.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৫ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~27 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ11 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১৪,৬৩১
লাইসেন্সApache License 2.0
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://www.freerdp.com/
যোগাযোগhttps://www.freerdp.com/
সাহায্যhttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki
প্রায়শই জিজ্ঞাসিত প্রশ্নhttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki/FAQ
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.freerdp.FreeRDP

ট্যাগ সমূহ:
rdpremote desktop