FlashPrint

Flashforge কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

flatpak install flathub com.flashforge.FlashPrint

চালান

flatpak run com.flashforge.FlashPrint
