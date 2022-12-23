Boatswain

Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

0.3.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

৪ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~2 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ514 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৬,৮৬০
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

চালান

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
