Parlera
Enjoying FOSS কর্তৃক বিকশিত
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.
1.2.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
১ বছরের বেশি আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~59 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ23 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৭৬৮
লাইসেন্সGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
