Parlera

Enjoying FOSS কর্তৃক বিকশিত
  স্ক্রিনশট
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

1.2.0-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

১ বছরের বেশি আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~59 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ23 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৭৬৮
লাইসেন্সGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/-/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

