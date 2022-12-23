MQTT X

An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client

MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.

MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.

1.9.3-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

প্রায় ১ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~241 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ91 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১১,৯৭১
লাইসেন্সApache License 2.0
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://mqttx.app/
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.emqx.MQTTX

নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল

ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না

flatpak install flathub com.emqx.MQTTX

চালান

flatpak run com.emqx.MQTTX