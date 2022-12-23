MQTT X
EMQ কর্তৃক বিকশিত
An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client
MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.
MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.
1.9.3-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
প্রায় ১ মাস আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~241 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ91 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহx86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১১,৯৭১
লাইসেন্সApache License 2.0
এ পর্যন্ত যে পরিমাণ ইনস্টল হয়েছে
নিজ হাতে নিজের চেষ্টায় ইন্সটল
ইনস্টল করার আগে সেটআপ গাইড অনুসরণ করতে ভুলবেন না