Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~25 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ20 MB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি১,৬৩৯
লাইসেন্সMIT License
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://djoffe.com/gnukem/
প্রায়শই জিজ্ঞাসিত প্রশ্নhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

flatpak install flathub com.djoffe.gnukem

flatpak run com.djoffe.gnukem
2dactionduke nukemplatformretro