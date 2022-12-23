syncBackup
Darhon Software কর্তৃক বিকশিত
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
2.0.1-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত
প্রায় ১ বছর আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~4 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ516 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৬,৩৬১
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 only
