Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

2.0.1-এ যা কিছু পরিবর্তিত

প্রায় ১ বছর আগে
ইন্সটলের পর সাইজ~4 MB
ডাউনলোড সাইজ516 KB
উপলব্ধ আর্কিটেকচারসমূহaarch64, x86_64
ইন্সটলগুলি৬,৩৬১
লাইসেন্সGNU General Public License v3.0 only
প্রকল্পের ওয়েবসাইটhttps://darhon.com/syncbackup
একটি সমস্যা রিপোর্ট করুনhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/syncBackup/issues
উদ্ভাসনhttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.syncbackup

flatpak install flathub com.darhon.syncbackup

flatpak run com.darhon.syncbackup